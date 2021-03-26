Free masks and sanitizers at local church

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is still trying to protect the community during the pandemic. The organization will host a drive-through giveaway Saturday, March 27th from 9 a.m. to noon at First Union Missionary Baptist Church.

Children and adults will receive a bag with masks, hand sanitizer and a list of vaccination locations.

Even though vaccines are available, Pastor Gary Houston encourages people to still be cautious.

“We’ve lost a lot of dear people. We have come a long way; we have a long way to go.” Houston said, “As leaders in the ministry, we have not only a spiritual responsibility, but we have a social responsibility as well. That’s what we are trying to do.”

This is the first drive through event the organization will host. Houston says it will not be the last.

“If it goes well, we are going to continue to promote it,” Houston said. “We are going to try to do it once a quarter.”

Houston says registration for the event is not required.

