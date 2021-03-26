Advertisement

Job seekers flock to Governor’s Job Fair

2021 Governor's Job Fair in Meridian
2021 Governor's Job Fair in Meridian(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Governor’s Job Fair was held Friday at the Sammie Davidson Complex in Meridian, ending at 3 p.m. Friday.

“[The Mississippi Department of Employment Security] does a really great job trying to communicate to our citizens in regards to what’s available in the job market,” said Meridian Mayor Percy Bland.

Around 30 businesses were at the event, and when Newscenter 11 arrived around 10:30 this morning, officials with the job fair told us that 75 to 100 people had already shown up. David Haggard, the owner of the North Hills Sunoco, the Toomsuba Sunoco, and the Hampton Shell, said he met many great job seekers at the event.

“We’ve seen a lot of people coming through here, everybody’s in a great mood, they’re ready to go to work,” Haggard said. “The staff with the state that’s putting this on is doing a fantastic job, it’s Friday, it’s just a great day to be out here.”

The next drive thru job fair will be held at the Trustmark Park lot in Pearl on March 31st. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting
Possible tornado in SE Lauderdale Co.
Possible tornado in SE Lauderdale County shown live on-air
Lauderdale County deputy Jason Walker terminated and charged with DUI after a crash last week.
Lauderdale Co. deputy fired, charged with DUI after wreck in patrol car
It happened in the tiny town of Centreville around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Tree falls onto mobile home in Wilkinson Co. killing one
Highway 19 South floods after dam breach of nearby pond.
Breached pond causes major flooding near Bonita Lakes

Latest News

Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive
Vitalant hosts annual Spring Fling Blood Drive
Hill gives way causing mud to wash across Highway 145 Thursday afternoon.
Mudslide causes problems on Highway 145
Wade Pierce approved by LCSD as new Southeast Lauderdale football coach
Mudslide causes problems on Hwy 145
Mudslide causes problems on Hwy 145