Job seekers flock to Governor’s Job Fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Governor’s Job Fair was held Friday at the Sammie Davidson Complex in Meridian, ending at 3 p.m. Friday.

“[The Mississippi Department of Employment Security] does a really great job trying to communicate to our citizens in regards to what’s available in the job market,” said Meridian Mayor Percy Bland.

Around 30 businesses were at the event, and when Newscenter 11 arrived around 10:30 this morning, officials with the job fair told us that 75 to 100 people had already shown up. David Haggard, the owner of the North Hills Sunoco, the Toomsuba Sunoco, and the Hampton Shell, said he met many great job seekers at the event.

“We’ve seen a lot of people coming through here, everybody’s in a great mood, they’re ready to go to work,” Haggard said. “The staff with the state that’s putting this on is doing a fantastic job, it’s Friday, it’s just a great day to be out here.”

The next drive thru job fair will be held at the Trustmark Park lot in Pearl on March 31st. Click here for more information.

