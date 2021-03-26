Advertisement

Kathrine Hamrick Quinn

By Letisha Young
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Kathrine Hamrick Quinn, 78, of Livingston passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her son’s home in Livingston. She was born February 18, 1943, in Birmingham, Alabama.

She enjoyed being a cattle rancher for many years.

Survivors include her children, Ray Hamrick Marques (Lisa) of Livingston; and Anthony Joseph Marques (Debbie) of Pensacola, FL; seven grandchildren, Allie Ray Marques, Katie Marques Mangum (Josh); Ashley Robinson (Erica); Christopher Robinson, Billy Marques, Christina Marques, and Starr Marques; two great grandchildren, Tucker Mangum and Rhett Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Seaborn Hamrick and Ruby Katherine Huffman Hamrick; her husband, Tony Marques; and her brother, Ray Hamrick, Jr.

A private family graveside service will be held at Myrtlewood Cemetery in Livingston with Rev. Carl Sudduth officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers are Lee Bracknell, Stephen Bracknell, Michael Patterson, Gray Patrenos, Timmy McDaniel, Keith Gordy, Billy Marques, Jeff Manual, Dr. Hooper and Staff, Dr. Todd Vaughn and Staff, The Staff of Home Care, Livingston Fire Department, and Nancy Larkin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Livingston Fire and Rescue Department.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

