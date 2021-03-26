More rain will fall, but the whole weekend won’t be a washout

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On-and-off rain is expected through this week, but it won’t be all rain all the time.

The Setup

The cold front that sparked a widespread tornado outbreak from Mississippi and Tennessee to Alabama and Georgia passed through our area and stalled south of us. It is now a stationary front that will become a warm front and track back to the north very slowly. The warm front itself will generate some showers Friday night as it moves through our area. The warm and humid air mass behind that warm front will favor spotty to scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms on Saturday. A bigger storm system will force the front back through as a cold front on Sunday, which will mean more rain and storms. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible, but severe thunderstorms are unlikely overall.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. We’ll be in the upper 60s at 10 PM. The low temperature by morning will be near 65 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with spotty-to-scattered showers. There will be some dry periods, too, and some areas may stay completely dry. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

The Second Half Of The Weekend

Showers and thunderstorms on Sunday can bring an isolated damaging wind gust or two for the second half of our weekend. The day will warm from upper 60s in the morning to mid-70s in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Occasional showers will be the story for Monday and Tuesday. A stronger cold front will bring an increase in rain on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be followed by a sharp drop in the temperatures.

