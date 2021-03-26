Advertisement

Mudslide causes problems on Highway 145

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rains caused a hill to give way on Highway 145 near Evangel Temple Thursday afternoon.

It was around 4 p.m. when a large amount of dirt and mud washed into the highway. Trees were swept away with the mud, which caused some power outages when they struck power lines.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said the road had to be closed for about three hours to clear the road of mud.

Crews kept a close eye on the hill for much of the evening hours just in case more debris fell.

