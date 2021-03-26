MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe weather threat has ended for East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Our Next 24 Hours

Any lingering showers will end, and the rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 57 degrees. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A couple of stray showers are possible. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees. Clouds will increase after sunset, and showers and thunderstorms possible Friday night through early Saturday morning. Severe weather is unlikely.

Our Next Rain Maker Arrives This Weekend

This weekend will be less-than-great. Saturday will be cloudy with occasional showers. The day will warm from mid-60s in the morning to low-to-mid 80s in the afternoon. There will be some dry periods in between the showers. On Sunday, a cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms through our area. Widespread severe thunderstorms are unlikely, but a couple of stronger storms within the line could produce some large hail or even some brief damaging wind gusts.

More Rain Next Week

The cold front will stall and become a stationary front over our area. It will hang out for most of next week. Occasional weak low pressure waves aloft will ride along the stationary front, bringing some potential for occasional showers. Severe weather is not expected, and there will occasional dry periods. This on-and-off rain will be the weather story from Monday through Thursday of next week.

