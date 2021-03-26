Advertisement

Veterans line up for the Moderna vaccine

Vaccines for veterans in Meridian.
Vaccines for veterans in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More than one hundred veterans received a COVID vaccination shot at the Northeast Softball Complex today.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs in Jackson gave out first doses of the Moderna vaccines at the mobile unit.

Program Coordinator, Tawana Tucker says the department plans to visit all neighboring cities in Mississippi. She encourages everyone, especially veterans to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is here. It is proven. I have received my vaccine and I am here to share it with you and share it with others to encourage them.” Tucker said, “I want to let our veterans, as well as anyone else know that if you have any questions please make sure to speak to your health care professional.”

Veteran, Kevin Salvo says he was hesitant to get the vaccine at first.

“Then, they said that the UK variant and the Brazilian variant were coming out and they were more susceptible for people. So, I wanted to make sure I had it covered,” Salvo said.

Volunteer, David Sloan told Newscenter 11 he had to go to Jackson to get a vaccine. Sloan says he is happy other veterans do not have to look far to get vaccinated.

“I’ve known several people-- well, I’ve lost several people.” Sloan said, “We are not ahead of COVID yet. We need to keep on and get our shots.”

Tucker says the vaccines are life changing.

“As you know, we’ve been at a snail pace.” Tucker said, “Basically, we’ve been almost shut down for the last year. So, this vaccine has come on board to try to help us get back to a normalcy as best as we can.”

Tucker says the department plans to come back to Meridian to administer the second dose to veterans.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting
Possible tornado in SE Lauderdale Co.
Possible tornado in SE Lauderdale County shown live on-air
Lauderdale County deputy Jason Walker terminated and charged with DUI after a crash last week.
Lauderdale Co. deputy fired, charged with DUI after wreck in patrol car
It happened in the tiny town of Centreville around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Tree falls onto mobile home in Wilkinson Co. killing one
Highway 19 South floods after dam breach of nearby pond.
Breached pond causes major flooding near Bonita Lakes

Latest News

2021 Governor's Job Fair in Meridian
Job seekers flock to Governor’s Job Fair
Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive
Vitalant hosts annual Spring Fling Blood Drive
Hill gives way causing mud to wash across Highway 145 Thursday afternoon.
Mudslide causes problems on Highway 145
Wade Pierce approved by LCSD as new Southeast Lauderdale football coach