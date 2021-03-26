Veterans line up for the Moderna vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More than one hundred veterans received a COVID vaccination shot at the Northeast Softball Complex today.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs in Jackson gave out first doses of the Moderna vaccines at the mobile unit.

Program Coordinator, Tawana Tucker says the department plans to visit all neighboring cities in Mississippi. She encourages everyone, especially veterans to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is here. It is proven. I have received my vaccine and I am here to share it with you and share it with others to encourage them.” Tucker said, “I want to let our veterans, as well as anyone else know that if you have any questions please make sure to speak to your health care professional.”

Veteran, Kevin Salvo says he was hesitant to get the vaccine at first.

“Then, they said that the UK variant and the Brazilian variant were coming out and they were more susceptible for people. So, I wanted to make sure I had it covered,” Salvo said.

Volunteer, David Sloan told Newscenter 11 he had to go to Jackson to get a vaccine. Sloan says he is happy other veterans do not have to look far to get vaccinated.

“I’ve known several people-- well, I’ve lost several people.” Sloan said, “We are not ahead of COVID yet. We need to keep on and get our shots.”

Tucker says the vaccines are life changing.

“As you know, we’ve been at a snail pace.” Tucker said, “Basically, we’ve been almost shut down for the last year. So, this vaccine has come on board to try to help us get back to a normalcy as best as we can.”

Tucker says the department plans to come back to Meridian to administer the second dose to veterans.

