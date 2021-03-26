Vitalant hosts annual Spring Fling Blood Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Due to the severe weather in the area Thursday, the Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive was held Friday. The event took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Meridian and the turnout was very good.

All blood taken will be tested for COVID antibodies and officials at Vitalant say blood needs are especially high due to the ongoing pandemic and recent weather problems.

”We were blessed that the weather didn’t visit us yesterday and we were able to move to today,” said John W. Pace, a Donor Recruitment Specialist for Vitalant. “It’s a beautiful day and we’ve had a great turnout. There was weather issues over in Alabama and that causes a need for blood and all blood banks rise to that.”

If you didn’t get a chance to donate today, there will be another blood drive next Thursday, April 1st at the Hamasa Shrine Building in Marion.

