Advertisement

Vitalant hosts annual Spring Fling Blood Drive

Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive
Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive(WTOK)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Due to the severe weather in the area Thursday, the Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive was held Friday. The event took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Meridian and the turnout was very good.

All blood taken will be tested for COVID antibodies and officials at Vitalant say blood needs are especially high due to the ongoing pandemic and recent weather problems.

”We were blessed that the weather didn’t visit us yesterday and we were able to move to today,” said John W. Pace, a Donor Recruitment Specialist for Vitalant. “It’s a beautiful day and we’ve had a great turnout. There was weather issues over in Alabama and that causes a need for blood and all blood banks rise to that.”

If you didn’t get a chance to donate today, there will be another blood drive next Thursday, April 1st at the Hamasa Shrine Building in Marion.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting
Possible tornado in SE Lauderdale Co.
Possible tornado in SE Lauderdale County shown live on-air
Lauderdale County deputy Jason Walker terminated and charged with DUI after a crash last week.
Lauderdale Co. deputy fired, charged with DUI after wreck in patrol car
It happened in the tiny town of Centreville around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Tree falls onto mobile home in Wilkinson Co. killing one
Highway 19 South floods after dam breach of nearby pond.
Breached pond causes major flooding near Bonita Lakes

Latest News

2021 Governor's Job Fair in Meridian
Job seekers flock to Governor’s Job Fair
Hill gives way causing mud to wash across Highway 145 Thursday afternoon.
Mudslide causes problems on Highway 145
Wade Pierce approved by LCSD as new Southeast Lauderdale football coach
Mudslide causes problems on Hwy 145
Mudslide causes problems on Hwy 145