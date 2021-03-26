Wade Pierce approved by LCSD as new Southeast Lauderdale football coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale High School has found the next leader of its football program.

On Thursday, Lauderdale County School District approved the hiring of Wade Pierce as the Tigers new head football coach.

“I’m very excited to be at Southeast Lauderdale,” Pierce said following his approval on Thursday. “People talk about what a great place Southeast Lauderdale is and I am so excited to be part of their family.”

Pierce spent the last two seasons at Hamilton High School, where he compiled a 6-16 overall record. The Lions compete in MHSAA Region 2-1A that features opponents Nanih Waiya and Tupelo Christian Prep.

Prior to accepting the Hamilton job in 2019, Pierce was the offensive coordinator at Neshoba Central from 2016-2018. He is a Philadelphia native and 2006 graduate of Neshoba Central.

“My family and I are from Philadelphia, so in a lot of ways this is like coming home for us,” Pierce said.

On March 5, LCSD approved the hiring of Zach Jones to be the program’s next head coach. However, Jones hiring fell through. That same day, Southeast Lauderdale principal Russell Keene said he would do whatever he could to give the program the coach it deserves.

Fast forward almost three weeks later and the Tigers found their guy.

“The plan now is to begin spring football right off the bat,” Pierce said. “I want to get to know the guys, the coaches and try to get this program going in the way it needs to be going.”

Pierce takes over a Southeast Lauderdale team that was previously coached by Calvin Hampton, who tragically died in a car accident near the school last October.

“I know it’s been a really tough six months for the school as well as the community,” Pierce said. “With the great administration we have and the family atmosphere, I’m hoping to help everyone get through some things and get things back in the right direction.”

