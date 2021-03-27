A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for our area until tomorrow morning.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A few scattered showers have moved through today as temperatures stayed in the mid 80′s. More rain is on the way tonight and we will be in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for the northern part of our area. This means we have the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, strong winds up to 60 miles per hour, and hail up to quarter sized.

We will continue to see thunderstorms and rain through the morning, but rain will slack off by the afternoon. We could see a few severe thunderstorm warnings and spin up tornadoes tonight and into tomorrow as well. Temperatures will start in the upper 60′s tomorrow morning as the thunderstorms and rain move through. Through the afternoon we will cool into the lower 60′s as clouds linger after the rain moves out.

We will see more rain coming through the week, but we will catch a dry start to the week on Monday. The rain will return by Tuesday and last through Thursday. Overnight on Wednesday we will have a cold front come through that will drop our temperatures about 15 degrees. However, after the rain we will see mostly sunny skies on Friday and going into the weekend with highs in the mid 60′s. Rain amount for tomorrow will mostly be about a half of an inch across east Mississippi and west Alabama.

