Advertisement

Coffee bean supplies are dropping in US

It could mean higher prices
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made...
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made moving anything around the globe more difficult.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coffee bean stockpiles have sunk to a six-year low in the United States and that could soon hit java drinkers right in the cup.

The deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that’s made moving anything around the globe more difficult.

Brazil had a record crop this year when it comes to coffee beans, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting them from South America to the United States has become extremely difficult.

Even if the shipping container situation gets resolved, multiple analysts say they’re anticipating a global supply deficit which could lead to coffee chains increasing prices.

The coffee situation was already tight in the United States.

Bloomberg reports supplies of unroasted beans were down over 8% from a year ago in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting
Christina Angelique Formyduval is accused of abusing her daughter with a homemade paddle.
N.C. mother accused of beating child with belt, homemade paddle
A pond on Tanner Circle sits empty after a dam broke Thursday evening.
Dam breach drains pond, causes flooding near Bonita
Highway 19 South floods after dam breach of nearby pond.
Breached pond causes major flooding near Bonita Lakes
Hill gives way causing mud to wash across Highway 145 Thursday afternoon.
Mudslide causes problems on Highway 145

Latest News

Meridian Children's Museum opens
MCM-Meridian stages grand opening
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal
Anti-coup protesters extinguish fires during a protest in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar,...
Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup
Myanmar violence