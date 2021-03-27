Advertisement

More than 200 masks given away at local church

Mask giveaway.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance handed out more than 200 masks and sanitizers Saturday.

The organization hosted a drive-through giveaway at First Union Missionary Baptist Church that was promoted to start at 9 a.m. Pastor Gary Houston says cars lined up as early as 8:30 Saturday morning to receive a bag of masks, hand sanitizer and a list of vaccination locations.

Houston says the turnout confirms the great need in community.

“Seeing people who came out and you know they are on oxygen needing that extra support that will just help along the way.” Houston said, “So, just providing this small thing goes a long way.”

Houston believes people should still wear masks to be cautious.

“We encourage people to wear face masks and we are providing the need.” Houston said, “Just seeing the people come through. Some are ill. Some are asking for face masks for their elderly parents, aunt, or people who just can’t get out.”

Pastor Houston says a second mask giveaway is in the works.

