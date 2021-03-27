MCM-Meridian stages grand opening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A dream that was six years in the making became reality Saturday with the grand opening of the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian. Hundreds of kids and their parents showed up to take in a number of activities offered in the 25-thousand square foot facility.

MCM-Meridian is the satellite campus of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum and includes the nation’s first permanent Goodnight Moon exhibit. The museum is designed to be both and fun and educational experience.

”I hope they take away what our mission is to create a life long joy of learning,” said Liz Wilson, Executive Director of MCM-Meridian. “So I hope they walk away with the joy of discovery, of exploring a new world, exploring a new idea or realizing there are a million possibilities of all the different things that they could be when they grow up.”

“It’s amazing,” said Sheena Ash, who brought her daughter to the museum. “I’m glad that they brought it close here. I live in Scooba and we don’t have a lot of things for children so I’m glad I brought my daughter today to experience it. She’s been excited about it all week long, She actually got up earlier today than she would for school because she was so excited to come here today.”

“I’m so excited to be here and having a lot of fun,” said Blairre Scott, who took in the museum with her Mom.

“I did that and I did that and I did that and I did that,” said Myles Covington, a youngster from Meridian. “I did everything.”

“It far exceeded anything that we thought we could accomplish when we set out,” added Wilson. “But with all the help of our entire community, we’ve done something really incredible.”

PRESS RELEASE •

Meridian, Miss. – The dream of bringing a first-class children’s museum to

Meridian has finally become a reality as the Mississippi Children’s Museum –

Meridian (MCM-Meridian) opens its doors to the public today.

The museum includes the nation’s first permanent Goodnight Moon exhibit, a

two-story brainiac climber, a library inspired by the Academy Award-winning

short film and children’s book, The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris

Lessmore by William Joyce, a WonderBox tinkering lab, and will soon include a

whimsical, 25,000 square foot garden to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy

of learning. Each gallery is designed with MCM-Meridian’s educational

initiatives at its core; STEAM, literacy, health and nutrition, and Mississippi

heritage.

“This magical space and commitment to inspiring a lifelong joy of learning

would not be possible, though, were it not for the overwhelming support of

so many—families, teachers, businesses, and community leaders who never

stopped believing that this project would take flight,” said Liz Wilson, the

executive director. “Together we have done what many thought was

impossible… fly… and now the sky’s the limit!”

MCM-Meridian invites guests to attend the public grand opening event on

Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (closed

for a cleaning break between 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.) and on Sunday, March 28 from

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

During the museum’s cleaning period from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. today, guests can

grab lunch at a visiting food truck.

Tickets are $10 per person (adults must be accompanied by a child) and must

be purchased in advance to reserve your visit. Please visit mcmmeridian.org

to buy timed tickets. Following the grand opening weekend, the museum will

be open Tuesday-Sunday.

About the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian

The Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian (MCM - Meridian) is the East

Mississippi satellite campus of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum

(MCM)—a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates unparalleled

experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. MCMMeridian

is a 25,000-square-foot facility with exhibit space designed around

three primary initiatives: Literacy and Arts; STEAM; and Health and Nutrition

with Cultural Arts and Mississippi History is woven throughout all galleries.

Outdoors will be a 25,000-square-foot exhibit gallery that allows children a

safe and magical space to explore and enrich the learning experience. The

museum’s exhibits, programs, and outreach opportunities will provide

engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages.

MCM - Meridian is a strategic part of the statewide Mississippi Children’s

Museum which is dedicated to inspiring ALL of Mississippi’s children from ALL

backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. To learn more about

MCM – Meridian, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.

About the Mississippi Children’s Museum

The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization

dedicated to fostering in its visitors a passion for lifelong learning, improving

the health and well-being of Mississippi children, and instilling a sense of state

pride in all Mississippi residents. The mission of MCM is to create unparalleled

experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. The goal of

MCM is to inspire Mississippi’s children from all backgrounds to discover and

achieve their potential. The 40,000-square-foot museum is designed around

five primary initiatives, with correlating exhibits, programs, and outreach

efforts. These initiatives include Literacy, STEAM, Health, and Nutrition,

Cultural Arts and Mississippi Heritage—the keys to helping our children

mature into healthy and productive adult learners. Museum exhibits provide

engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages.

To learn more about MCM, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org.

