Message in a bottle asks about vehicle’s warranty

Searsport man makes surprising find on the beach.
Odd message inside.
Odd message inside.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - We’ve all been the recipient of a robocall asking about our vehicle.

The robocalls seem to have no end.

TV5 spoke with a Searsport man whose recent discovery was not was he was expecting.

“We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty.”

Mike Light is one of the millions of Americans dealing with this annoyance.

“I get it 20 times a day. It’s even on my cell phone,” he said.

Thinking he was free of such things, he took a walk on the beach this week picking up rocks for an art project with his grandkids.

“So, I’m walking along the beach, and I noticed a bottle floating in the water,” recalled Light. “Went down and got on the edge of the water, grabbed it, and I found this bottle, and it says we’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.”

They found a way to get to him.

“Yup, they did, ha ha,” he replied.

A glass bottle sealed with a Woodbridge wine cork. Mike is not a detective by trade - but does have a theory.

“It looks like a young child, I’m thinking it’s probably a kid to put it in and floated it up and it was like a project,” he said. “I would return the call and say, you know, I found it on this beach just to do something as part of this kid’s project. That’s what I thought it was. Who knows? Somebody in for a laugh.”

If it was you that was looking for a laugh and not looking to talk about his vehicle’s warranty, Mike would love to know.

“If you did this, definitely put it on Facebook so that we can see it.”

