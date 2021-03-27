Advertisement

MUM celebrates 25th anniversary

Meridian Underground Music
Meridian Underground Music(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Underground Music Meridian celebrates 25 years of business Saturday.

There’s live music, food trucks, face painting, fire breathers and more.

The free event is open to the public until 10 p.m.

Owner, Wayne Williams encourages everyone to enjoy this anniversary with them.

“Over half my life ago, I started a little music store in Downtown Meridian. As time went on, I guess it got older as those things happen. We’re proud that it has.”

Williams says he is looking forward to making it to the 30-year mark.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting
Christina Angelique Formyduval is accused of abusing her daughter with a homemade paddle.
N.C. mother accused of beating child with belt, homemade paddle
A pond on Tanner Circle sits empty after a dam broke Thursday evening.
Dam breach drains pond, causes flooding near Bonita
Highway 19 South floods after dam breach of nearby pond.
Breached pond causes major flooding near Bonita Lakes
Hill gives way causing mud to wash across Highway 145 Thursday afternoon.
Mudslide causes problems on Highway 145

Latest News

Mask giveaway.
More than 200 masks given away at local church
MCC Hall of Fame Inductees.
Four new members inducted into MCC Hall of Fame
Mary Ellen Eckles remembered at funeral service.
Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Mayor Percy Bland, Meridian's parks and recreation director Trent Posey and the Autry family...
Northeast Park tennis courts renamed in honor of Bill Autry