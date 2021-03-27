MUM celebrates 25th anniversary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Underground Music Meridian celebrates 25 years of business Saturday.

There’s live music, food trucks, face painting, fire breathers and more.

The free event is open to the public until 10 p.m.

Owner, Wayne Williams encourages everyone to enjoy this anniversary with them.

“Over half my life ago, I started a little music store in Downtown Meridian. As time went on, I guess it got older as those things happen. We’re proud that it has.”

Williams says he is looking forward to making it to the 30-year mark.

