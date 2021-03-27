Steve Nelson tabbed as new football coach of Newton County Academy

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - After a 10-year hiatus, Steve Nelson is returning to the gridiron.

The former Lake and Northeast Lauderdale football coaching will be taking over the program at Newton County Academy.

“My first love has always been coaching football. When I began this journey 30 something years ago I was the assistant coach and then became head coach at Lake from the late 90′s to early 2000,” Nelson said. “I then took over the football head coaching job at Northeast Lauderdale and was there for 10 years.”

Nelson has spent the last two years at Lamar serving as the high school principal and boys basketball coach. He said this opportunity at NCA felt like the right one for him and his family. It also allowed him the chance to go back home.

“I was born and raised in Newton. I went to Newton High School and then East Central Community College. Newton was my home until I moved about 20 years ago, Nelson said. “My mom still lives there and I might be able to talk her into fixing me a good home cooked meal.”

NCA football posted a 0-10 record this past season under first year head coach Arnie Oakes, who took over the program after Rob Roberts retired. The Generals will move down to 8-man football this season due to low enrollment numbers.

Nelson will be wearing many hats during his next stop. Along with being NCA’s new head football coach, he will also be the new school headmaster and athletic director. Juggling all three roles will likely be challenging at times, but Nelson believes he is up for the challenge.

“I’ve come from a background of educators. It seems like I’ve followed in my father’s footsteps because he was the superintendent of a school and now I’m going to be the headmaster of a school, which is sort of in the same ballpark” Nelson said. “It’s always been a goal of mine. I’m very thankful for this opportunity.”

