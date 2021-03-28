Bulldogs fall in NIT Championship game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Boogie Ellis scored 23 points and Memphis beat Mississippi State 77-64 in the NIT championship game. The Tigers have a title in Penny Hardaway’s third season coaching his alma mater after just missing out on the NCAA Tournament. They also were NIT champs in 2002. Landers Nolley II opened the second half with a jumper and a 3-pointer that put 20-8 Memphis ahead to stay. The Tigers won 11 of their last 13 games, the only losses being one-possession setbacks six days apart against NCAA Elite Eight team Houston. Cameron Matthews scored 19 points to pace Mississippi State.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.