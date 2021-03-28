Cars damaged while driving on interstate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several cars were struck by objects thrown from a bridge on Interstate 59 early Sunday morning. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says someone could have easily been killed.

Candice Myatt and her 12-year-old daughter were driving to Meridian from Biloxi on Interstate 59 and the northbound lanes, when something hit their car.

“Glass was coming onto the windshield in little pieces. And I though at first, honestly that I had been shot. Or, shot at I should say.” Myatt said, “So, I immediately put on my breaks of course. My daughter was sleep. It woke her up. She was screaming and crying.”

Myatt says she instantly pulled over and noticed seven other cars were parked on the side of the interstate.

Calhoun says five young people were standing on the bridge throwing objects at cars on the interstate. Though, he is not sure what was thrown.

“Many times, in the past when individuals are caught, these tend to be younger people doing these types of things.” Calhoun said, “After a thorough investigation, we will work with the victims to make sure they get to the right course to press the correct charges and let these individuals be held accountable. As they should be.”

Calhoun says the suspects have been identified but no arrests have been made.

Myatt says it will take time for she and her daughter to recover from this situation.

“Well, we feel exhausted of course. And my daughter is very afraid because she does not understand what their intentions were.” Myatt said, “So of course, her mind is she is a child. So, she just keeps asking, ‘why would someone do this to us?’”

No injuries were reported. Chief Calhoun says the incident is still under investigation.

