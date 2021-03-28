Dancing for a Cause winners announced

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A night of dance, glamour and charity at the Temple Theater Ballroom concluded Saturday night.

WTOK’s very own, Intisar Faulkner and Nicholas Brooks won the mirror ball trophy Friday and Saturday night.

All ten dance couples danced for a good cause. Money raised by the event will go to the Care Lodge organization.

Coordinator, Leslie Lee says both nights of the event exceeded her expectations.

“It was an amazing success. The weekend was fantastic.” Lee said, “We were sold out for both nights and our winners are going home with the mirror ball trophy. They truly deserve it. So, kudos and great job to everyone involved. Helping out for such a great cause for the Care Lodge.”

Congratulations to all the participants.

