Advertisement

Dancing for a Cause winners announced

Intisar Faulkner and Nicholas Brooks.
Intisar Faulkner and Nicholas Brooks.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A night of dance, glamour and charity at the Temple Theater Ballroom concluded Saturday night.

WTOK’s very own, Intisar Faulkner and Nicholas Brooks won the mirror ball trophy Friday and Saturday night.

All ten dance couples danced for a good cause. Money raised by the event will go to the Care Lodge organization.

Coordinator, Leslie Lee says both nights of the event exceeded her expectations.

“It was an amazing success. The weekend was fantastic.” Lee said, “We were sold out for both nights and our winners are going home with the mirror ball trophy. They truly deserve it. So, kudos and great job to everyone involved. Helping out for such a great cause for the Care Lodge.”

Congratulations to all the participants.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting
Christina Angelique Formyduval is accused of abusing her daughter with a homemade paddle.
N.C. mother accused of beating child with belt, homemade paddle
A pond on Tanner Circle sits empty after a dam broke Thursday evening.
Dam breach drains pond, causes flooding near Bonita
Highway 19 South floods after dam breach of nearby pond.
Breached pond causes major flooding near Bonita Lakes
Hill gives way causing mud to wash across Highway 145 Thursday afternoon.
Mudslide causes problems on Highway 145

Latest News

Meridian Underground Music
MUM celebrates 25th anniversary
Mask giveaway.
More than 200 masks given away at local church
MCC Hall of Fame Inductees.
Four new members inducted into MCC Hall of Fame
Mary Ellen Eckles remembered at funeral service.
Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery