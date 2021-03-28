MCC names 2021 Homecoming Queen

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian community college named its 2021 homecoming queen at Scaggs Field Saturday afternoon.

Ambreah Waters of Meridian was voted homecoming queen.

Waters is a university transfer student focusing on speech and language pathology. she is also part of the Lady Eagles basketball team where she started 9 out of 13 games and averaged 4 points and 5 rebounds a game.

Joining Waters on the court were sophomores Daetreeona Chante’ Johnson, Morgan Marlow, and Jimmyia Smith, all from Meridian.

Freshmen maids included Callie Cowan of Gautier, Kathryn Isabelle Marshall of Collinsville, and Rileigh Marlow and Emily Williams, both of Meridian.

Rounding out the court were Sadie Johnson of Quitman, flower girl; Madden Minchew of Meridian, crown bearer.

