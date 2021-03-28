Advertisement

Philadelphia mayoral candidates: Meet Hickman and Renaldo

Mayoral election in Philadelphia.
Mayoral election in Philadelphia.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Primaries for the mayoral election is April 6th. The candidates are speaking up about their goals as mayor.

Alderwoman Cassie Henson Hickman is running as a Democratic candidate.

“I feel like Philadelphia is valuable to me. When things are valuable, you want to take care of them. You show that you appreciate them. I appreciate people. I appreciate this city.” Hickman said, “I want to represent the city by providing the resources people need here.”

Those plans include establishing a board of people from all different backgrounds to make proactive plans for the city. Hickman says she grew up in a house of politics so the decision to run for mayor came easy.

“I want to create a one Philadelphia. One Philadelphia. We’ve heard that many times, but I want to create a new Philadelphia. A new atmosphere. Bring new ideas to the table. To really push being innovative. We have great resources here.” Hickman said, “I believe that if granted the opportunity, I know how to dig and get down in the nitty gritty and find opportunities. I’d more than willing to do that for the people of this city.”

Republican candidate, Leo Renaldo says he is prayed about being able to help the city. He says there are a few changes that need to happen.

“Some of my main concerns, like most of my opponents have stated is crime and domestic abuse. I’d like to address this but upgrading police patrol like other constituents have said,” Renaldo said.

Renaldo wants voters to know he’s anti-abortion, anti-communism and anti-gun control.

If elected, he plans to work with Choctaw County to bring new businesses to the area.

“Mayor Young continues addressing in-experience of his opponents. But this is why our city has experienced advisors, good clerks that know what they are doing. I used to own my own business. I am a businessperson. Our city is a business.” Renaldo said, “I have 23 something years of owning my own business. I can bring these leadership skills to the city. My final quote would be, ‘Together as one people we can make a difference.’”

Primary elections are scheduled for April 6th and the general election is set for June 8th.

