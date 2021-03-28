Advertisement

Rain is moving out and sunny skies will return tomorrow.

Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thunderstorms and rain have moved through today, but we will get some relief tomorrow. A few more scattered showers are possible tonight, but we will be left with mostly cloudy skies through the evening. We are still seeing breezy conditions now with winds moving up to 15 miles per hour in Philadelphia and anywhere from 5-10 miles per hour across the rest of east Mississippi and west Alabama.

We are seeing another band of rain shifting through the southern parts of our area now, but after these showers have left, we will see cloudy skies through the rest of the night. Rain totals today range from half and inch to an inch and a half, but luckily, we will stay dry tomorrow.

Starting our Monday morning off, we will be in the lower to mid 40′s with clear skies. We will warm into the lower 60′s by lunch time and the upper 60′s through the afternoon. As you leave for work you may want a jacket as we start the day in the 40′s, but by the heat of the day we will have temperatures in the upper 60′s. It’ll be a great day to walk the dog after all the rain that we have gotten today, and we will see more rain by Tuesday.

More thunderstorms will move in through the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. As of now we will be in a marginal risk from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning as more thunderstorms move through. This means some severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, and possible tornadoes could move through.

After the storms have moved out, we will be left with partly cloudy skies for our Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will stick around on Friday and into the weekend with highs in the mid 60′s to the lower 70′s.

