ADPH: Current hospitalizations lowest since April 2020, COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues to expand

Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting as of Mar. 26, there are 346 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the lowest number in nearly a year.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27. As of March 26, there have been 1,564,146 vaccines administered.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the state has reported 10,526 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. Alabama said 8,302 of those deaths are confirmed to be from coronavirus, while 2,224 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 514,391 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020, 400,713 being confirmed and 113,678 being probable. There have been 2,393,529 diagnostic tests conducted and 127,255 antibody tests. The health department also reports 315,743 presumed recoveries in Alabama. These numbers are as of March 28.

In the last 14 days, 137,200 people have been tested and 11,015 positive cases have been reported.

Check the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health for more detailed information.

