Arrest made in Thursday shooting

Victim survived being shot 8 times
The Meridian Police Department arrested Ti’rek Santonio Jimerson in the shooting of Danny...
The Meridian Police Department arrested Ti’rek Santonio Jimerson in the shooting of Danny Dawson Thursday night.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is in custody after police say he shot a local man eight times Thursday night. Ti’rek Santonio Jimerson is accused of shooting and injuring Danny Dawson.

Police Chief Chris Read said Jimerson and 2 others, including a juvenile who was driving, were looking to buy drugs. Read says the group stopped at 19th Street and 20th Avenue as Dawson was walking toward the car. He said Jimerson was afraid they were going to be robbed and shot at Dawson multiple times. Jimerson is charged with aggravated assault.

“A Lauderdale deputy in the area heard the shots fire. There was a vehicle leaving the scene. He made a traffic stop and it ended up being the suspect in that vehicle,” said Chief Read. “He had weapons and we took him into custody. The driver gave a statement on the scene that he didn’t know that his partner had a gun or that he was going to shoot the individual. The passenger, Ti’rek Jimerson, gave us a statement saying that he was going to buy some narcotics. He didn’t recognize the individual, he saw something in his hand, and later he found out that it was Danny Dawson that he has known for years. He felt bad. There are consequences for the choices that you make. It is an unfortunate situation.”

Bond for Jimerson was set Monday at $100,000. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

