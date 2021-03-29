Advertisement

Bill allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages on its way to the governor’s desk

Mississippi lawmakers have passed H.B. 1135, which would allow licensed package store retailers to deliver alcoholic beverages to customers.(WECT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pending the signature of the governor, Mississippians will be able to have wine and other alcoholic beverages delivered to their homes.

Lawmakers have passed H.B. 1135, which will allow licensed package store retailers to deliver alcoholic beverages to customers.

A conference report was adopted by the House and Senate Sunday. The report cleared the House on a 94-20 vote and the Senate on a 41-6 vote. One senator was absent or not voting, while four others voted present.

Because it was a revenue bill, 1135 needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

The bill now will go to Gov. Tate Reeves. If signed into law, the measure would take effect July 1, 2021.

Under the measure, package store retailers may obtain delivery permits or may contract with those permitted to deliver alcohol to make home deliveries.

Among other provisions, employees delivering alcohol have to be 21 or older and have to complete training to deliver the libations. Items being delivered must also be in sealed containers and have a stamp, print or label on the outside of the packaging to indicate the package contains alcoholic products. Additionally, the person making the delivery must ensure that the recipient of the package is 21 or older.

Click here to read more about the legislation.

