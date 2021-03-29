Christian billboard vandalized, altered to promote abortion services

BYHALIA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Christian billboard now has a controversial message after it was allegedly vandalized. The billboard advertisement for Christian Aid Ministries on Interstate 22 West initially read, “WORRIED? Jesus offers security.” Now, the sign says, “WORRIED? Planned Parenthood offers abortions.”

The billboard is located on the northwest side of the interstate, just beyond Stonewall Road in Byhalia, Miss. The alteration was allegedly carried out by Indecline, who emailed WLBT saying the vandalism “is in direct response to lawmakers throughout the South who continue their attempts to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

According to its website, Indecline refers to itself as an Activist Art Collective founded in 2001. The collective says it has graffiti writers, filmmakers, photographers and full-time rebels. It likes to focus on “social, ecological, and economical injustices carried out by American and International governments, corporations and law enforcement agencies.”

In response to the vandalism, which is illegal, the collective anonymously told WLBT, “We know, but in order to make a change and get people to pay attention, sometimes you have to take risks and we follow in the footsteps of a lot of our idols from civil rights to gay rights activists. We like to consider ourselves as creative checks and balances. Sometimes you need to go a little further to end up having a conversation.” WLBT has reached out to Mississippi lawmakers for a response.





The group taking responsibility for the vandalism says, “sometimes you have to take risks.” (Source: Indecline Official) (WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.