City of Meridian Arrest Report March 29, 2021
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MONICA GRAHAM
|1981
|1010 N FRONTAGE RD RM 115 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|DEMETRISE L COTTON
|1991
|521 MAPLE ST JACKSON, MS
|DUI OTHER
|SAMUEL A DENMON
|1984
|10444 MORGAN RD MERIDIAN, MS
|RESISTING ARREST
|JOHNTA R FOWLER
|1975
|1723 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
|JOHN W PRICE JR
|1979
|3009 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|EZEKEYUS CLAY
|2002
|490 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|CLINT A DEARMAN
|1986
|5255 HWY 18E QUITMAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|DANIKA S CONNER
|1992
|4305 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|FRANCE D HOLDER
|1981
|5404 1ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|WILLIE D HOPSON
|1945
|911 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|EDDIE DURR
|1968
|301 63RD PL APT 27 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|MARCUS HALL
|1995
|3810 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|ROBIN C WILLIS
|1973
|229 JASPER ST SHUBUTA, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
|JAQUAWN T THOMAS
|2001
|1727 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DAVID W WEST
|1987
|1040 AYCOCK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
SHOPLIFTING
|AVA R SHEFFIELD
|1988
|1609 BROADMOOR DR APT 385 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|TAMELA D BOSTON
|1991
|535 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CHARLESZETTE D JONES
|1987
|2111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
PUBLIC DRUNK
|ANGELA BRATTON
|1965
|HOMELESS
|TRESPASSING
|JASON L LEDDON
|1983
|6311 GRANTHAM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|STEPHEN P JOHNSTON
|1981
|118 STAFFORD DR GILBERTOWN, AL
|DUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 2:31 PM on March 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2000 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated they were threatened with a gun and items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:11 AM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:14 PM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:19 AM on March 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:45 AM on March 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 34th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:23 AM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.
At 2:18 PM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:37 PM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 41stAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:44 AM on March 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 20thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:59 PM on March 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of 5thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:46 AM on March 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 21stStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
