City of Meridian Arrest Report March 29, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MONICA GRAHAM19811010 N FRONTAGE RD RM 115 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
DEMETRISE L COTTON1991521 MAPLE ST JACKSON, MSDUI OTHER
SAMUEL A DENMON198410444 MORGAN RD MERIDIAN, MSRESISTING ARREST
JOHNTA R FOWLER19751723 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
JOHN W PRICE JR19793009 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
EZEKEYUS CLAY2002490 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
CLINT A DEARMAN19865255 HWY 18E QUITMAN, MSDUI OTHER
DANIKA S CONNER19924305 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
FRANCE D HOLDER19815404 1ST ST MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
WILLIE D HOPSON1945911 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
EDDIE DURR1968301 63RD PL APT 27 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
MARCUS HALL19953810 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROBIN C WILLIS1973229 JASPER ST SHUBUTA, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
JAQUAWN T THOMAS20011727 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVID W WEST19871040 AYCOCK RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
SHOPLIFTING
AVA R SHEFFIELD19881609 BROADMOOR DR APT 385 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TAMELA D BOSTON1991535 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
CHARLESZETTE D JONES19872111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
PUBLIC DRUNK
ANGELA BRATTON1965HOMELESSTRESPASSING
JASON L LEDDON19836311 GRANTHAM RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
STEPHEN P JOHNSTON1981118 STAFFORD DR GILBERTOWN, ALDUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 2:31 PM on March 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2000 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated they were threatened with a gun and items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:11 AM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:14 PM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:19 AM on March 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:45 AM on March 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 34th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:23 AM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.
At 2:18 PM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:37 PM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 41stAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:44 AM on March 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 20thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:59 PM on March 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of 5thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:46 AM on March 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 21stStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

