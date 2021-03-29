City of Meridian Arrest Report March 29, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 2:31 PM on March 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2000 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated they were threatened with a gun and items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:11 AM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 5:14 PM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:19 AM on March 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:45 AM on March 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 34th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:23 AM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.

At 2:18 PM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:37 PM on March 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 41stAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:44 AM on March 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 20thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:59 PM on March 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of 5thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:46 AM on March 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 21stStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.