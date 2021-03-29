Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 15.6% of population fully vaccinated

The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 454,271 people are fully vaccinated and 1,182,605 doses have been administered in total as of Monday.(WVUE)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 454,271 people are fully vaccinated and 1,182,605 doses have been administered in total. The vaccination numbers for the state appear below.

Here’s a snapshot of the vaccination percentages in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated
Clarke371524%224914%
Kemper196720%124013%
Lauderdale1908926%1216316%
Neshoba473316%323611%
Newton517825%319015%
Wayne347517%219011%

MSDH reported 79 new cases, no new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. The state reports 7,001 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic began. The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,585,239 as of March 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers. An estimated 290,537 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK/WLBT. All rights reserved.

