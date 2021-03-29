COVID-19 in Mississippi: 15.6% of population fully vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 454,271 people are fully vaccinated and 1,182,605 doses have been administered in total. The vaccination numbers for the state appear below.

Here’s a snapshot of the vaccination percentages in east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 3715 24% 2249 14% Kemper 1967 20% 1240 13% Lauderdale 19089 26% 12163 16% Neshoba 4733 16% 3236 11% Newton 5178 25% 3190 15% Wayne 3475 17% 2190 11%

MSDH reported 79 new cases, no new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. The state reports 7,001 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic began. The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,585,239 as of March 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers. An estimated 290,537 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

