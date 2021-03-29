Heavy storms can bring gusty winds on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A round of heavy thunderstorms will affect East Mississippi and West Alabama on Wednesday. Isolated damaging wind gusts are possible, but the overall severe weather threat is low.

Wednesday’s Storms

A strong Spring cold front will approach our area. Showers and thunderstorms will increase starting Tuesday night. Then on Wednesday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will form along the cold front as it moves through our area.

Timing The Storms

The storms will enter from the west/northwest between 10 AM and noon and track eastward through our area - clearing through Meridian by 2-3 PM and then exiting our West Alabama coverage area by 4-5 PM. These storms can bring localized damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes are unlikely, but a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Showers may linger after the line of storms, but the already-small severe weather threat will end with the exit of the line of storms as the evening drive begins.

The storm system we’re tracking is a cold front that extends from low pressure over Canada across the Northern Rockies to central California. Showers and heavy thunderstorms can form ahead of this storm system as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool to the mid-to-upper 50s by midnight. We’ll stay clear overnight. The low temperature will be near 45 degrees. Tuesday will start sunny, but clouds will increase quickly. A few showers are possible after noon. The high temperature will be as high as 80 degrees, though not everyone will get quite that warm. Showers and thunderstorms will increase after sunset, but that doesn’t mean everyone will get rain.

