Investment experts offers tips on spending stimulus checks and IRS refunds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A great number of people will be seeing quite a bit of extra cash in their pockets the next couple of months.

The United States federal government has been sending out COVID relief checks now for a couple of weeks, while many will also be getting back income tax refunds from the IRS what to do with the extra money? We spoke with local financial advisor John McRae of Raymond James and he offered these tips.

“We there’s five things to consider. One, cover your bills. Two, set up an emergency fund. Three, treat it like a bonus. Number four is spend it and number five is pay it forward. Do something special with it.”

Mcrae also said making a contribution to a charity or helping a family member who has dealt with COVID are also good ways to spend your extra cash.

