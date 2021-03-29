Ivy-Scaggs Hall dedication ceremony held Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A ceremony was held Monday morning at Meridian Community College. The event was the dedication of Ivy-Scaggs Hall. Previously known as just Ivy Hall, Ivy-Scaggs Hall is named after college founder Horace Ivy and founding president Dr. Bill Scaggs.

“Dr. Scaggs was so important to Meridian Community College, which was Meridian Junior College at the time, it was his big vision that I think got us where we are today, and we’re very thankful for that,” said Dr. Tom Huebner, the president of Meridian Community College. “When the Board of Trustees here made the decision to rename this building, it was a no-brainer. It was something we were all very excited about.”

Dr. Bill Scaggs was a visionary leader who oversaw the growth of Meridian Community College to where it is today.

“It’s about bringing people together to help us to remember Dr. Scaggs, to honor him in this way,” Dr. Huebner said. “And that also helps us remember about how important his vision was for this community, and I’m very thankful to be able to serve in this capacity and carry on that vision.”

School leaders, business leaders, elected officials, and many more attended the event. The family of Dr. Scaggs was also present at the ceremony.

“Having the building named after dad was quite an honor for our entire family,” says son Skip Scaggs. “It’s a recognition of not just his life’s work, but also of my mother’s time that she spent taking of us while he was out working.”

Dr. Scaggs was president of MCC from 1967 to 1998.

