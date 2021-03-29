Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 29, 2021

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windshield.
Cars damaged while driving on interstate
Intisar Faulkner and Nicholas Brooks.
Dancing for a Cause winners announced
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him
Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 25, 2021
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 26, 2021
Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 25, 2021