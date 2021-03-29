Man arrested for Ohio burglary, homicides

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a burglary and several homicides in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on 20th Street last week when Jason Gray was stopped. He said Gray was in possession of a handgun that was later confirmed to be stolen.

Law enforcement in Ohio had felony warrants on Gray. Calhoun said, with the help of multiple agencies, deputies arrested Gray at the Union Station Friday.

“For my understanding, he is a suspect in several homicides in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. That agency has been here. They have retrieved the evidence we had. They are continuing their investigation. This was great in a sense of multiple agencies working together. It was something as simple as a traffic stop. Other crimes are being solved,” said Calhoun.

Calhoun said Cincinnati police are taking Gray back to Ohio to face the charges.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.