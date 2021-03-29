Advertisement

Man arrested for Ohio burglary, homicides

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a burglary and several homicides in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on 20th Street last week when Jason Gray was stopped. He said Gray was in possession of a handgun that was later confirmed to be stolen.

Law enforcement in Ohio had felony warrants on Gray.
Calhoun said, with the help of multiple agencies, deputies arrested Gray at the Union Station Friday.
“For my understanding, he is a suspect in several homicides in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. That agency has been here. They have retrieved the evidence we had. They are continuing their investigation. This was great in a sense of multiple agencies working together. It was something as simple as a traffic stop. Other crimes are being solved,” said Calhoun.
Calhoun said Cincinnati police are taking Gray back to Ohio to face the charges.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windshield.
Cars damaged while driving on interstate
Intisar Faulkner and Nicholas Brooks.
Dancing for a Cause winners announced
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him

Latest News

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
Man arrested for Ohio burglary, homicides
Man arrested for Ohio burglary, homicides
Meridian mayoral candidates: Democrat Kim Houston
Meridian mayoral candidates: Democrat Kim Houston
Mississippi lawmakers are working out the details on the last remaining bills of the 2021...
Miss. legislative session in final days