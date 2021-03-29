Advertisement

Meridian mayoral candidates: Democrat Kim Houston

Kim Houston (D) - Meridian mayoral candidate
Kim Houston (D) - Meridian mayoral candidate(WTOK)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Democratic mayoral candidate Kim Houston has represented Ward 4 for the past eight years. She said it was time for her to run for mayor in order to get more things done for more people.

“We spend a lot of time talking about what could be done differently and all those things. We talk at it as opposed to talking to it,” Houston explained. “I felt led to get into position. It’s when we are in position that we can bring about change. It’s when we have a seat at the table that we can have a voice for the voiceless.”

Houston said she has learned a lot during her time as a councilperson. She said there are several improvements needed and that it begins with the relationship between the mayor’s administration and council members.

“Since 2013, I’ve learned a lot about what not to do. We are all on the same team. It makes absolutely no sense to me that we spend so much time in-fighting,” Houston said. “There is so much distrust and dysfunction. When we are out of order and we are not getting along, it has a direct impact to the people of this city.”

Throughout much of the past year the city of Meridian didn’t have a permanent police chief in place. Houston said she will take a different approach when it comes to hiring department heads.

“I’m going to be bringing people to the city council that are qualified candidates that don’t come with a lot of baggage,” Houston explained. “We are going to have a hiring board that will consist of HR folks from our top employers, like the Meridian Public School District, the hospitals, the Naval Air Station. We want to bring some of their HR teams in to be part of the interviewing process.”

If elected, Houston said she will take $25,000 of her first year’s salary and start a project that focuses on putting youth to work. She said this will be done through a partnership with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club and the Carter Foundation, among others.

“They need something positive. They need some direction. It will give these organizations the opportunity to mentor them in a different kind of way. They will be responsible for keeping the yards cut on those abandoned lots. They will be responsible for picking up the trash around this city,” Houston said.

Houston said she would continue holding town hall meetings and listening to the voices of residents.

“The reason that I’m running for office, the reason that I am stepping down, that reason is you, the people of the city of Meridian. I think we deserve a leader that cares and a leader that is ready to lead this city in a completely different direction,” Houston said.

The primary for Meridian elections will be Tuesday, Apr. 6. Republicans who are running for office are unopposed in the primary so the only contested races in Meridian are among Democrats.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windshield.
Cars damaged while driving on interstate
Intisar Faulkner and Nicholas Brooks.
Dancing for a Cause winners announced
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him
Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting

Latest News

A Christian billboard in Byhalia was vandalized. (Source: Indecline Official)
Christian billboard vandalized, altered to promote abortion services
Ivy-Scaggs Hall dedication
Ivy-Scaggs Hall dedication ceremony held Monday
Mississippi lawmakers have passed H.B. 1135, which would allow licensed package store retailers...
Bill allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages on its way to the governor’s desk
The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 454,271 people are fully...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 15.6% of population fully vaccinated