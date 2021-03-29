Miss. legislative session in final days

A different kind of boost will be headed to state employees.



“The idea is there will be a 3% across the board pay raise but it will be based on market rate for that particular job,” said Sen. Briggs Hopson, R-Senate Appropriations chair. “So, if someone is at the market rate already, they may not get a pay raise. But for those that are under the market rate, they would get up to a 3% pay raise.”



The pay raise is expected to take effect in January 2022.



“Our state workers often feel neglected and that they’re on the end of the totem pole when it comes to pay increases,” said Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson. “So, it’s good to see that they’re getting something starting next year.”



This year, criminal justice reforms are coming down to the wire.



“It’s not really an option,” said Rep. Nick Bain, R-House Judicary chair. “It’s something I think we have to do. And if we don’t do it, we’re going to be stuck with the federal government telling us what to do.”



Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed a parole eligibility bill last year. Still, it’s not a done deal this session.



“It’s really come down to honestly a few words in the report, and to use a football analogy, we’re at the five yard line and we just need to get it to the goal-line,” said Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-conferee on multiple criminal justice bills.



Another status update from the governor’s office Monday. He signed House Bill 852 that will give teachers and teachers’ assistants pay raises.



That raise won’t kick in until July 1, at the start of the new fiscal year.