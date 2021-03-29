Services for Mr. Clarence Perry Kittrell will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Crossroads Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Bro. Scott Engle will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30-3:00 pm Sunday prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Clarence Perry Kittrell, age: 75, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Survivors:

Wife of 22 years: Johnnie Kittrell of Decatur

3 Daughters: Karan Coker & husband Robert of Petal

Connie Reed of Moselle

Wanda Parker of Moselle

2 Sons: Kris Mundit of Great Falls, MT

David Kittrell of Decatur

1 Brother: Thomas Kittrell of Virginia

1 Sister: Nancy Carroll of Forkville, MI

7 Grandchildren

8 Great-Grandchildren

Mr. Clarence is preceded in death by his parents: William Edward Kittrell & Ola D. Kittrell; two brothers: Billy & Howard Kittrell; one sister: Betty Pitts.

Pallbearers: Keith Ainworth, Billy Kittrell, Michael Kittrell , Jay Kittrell, Brian Kittrell & Hunter Kittrell

Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Ainsworth & Todd Wicha

Brandy Boykin

Milling Funeral Home of Union , Secretary

601-774-5779