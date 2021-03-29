Graveside services for Mr. David M. Davis will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton with Brother Wayne Hunt officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. David M. Davis, 78, of Pachuta, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Specialty Hospital of Meridian.

Mr. Davis was born on September 2, 1942 and served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1971 in the United States Army, earning the rank of Spec 5. He served three years as commander in the Booneville, MS Post. At V.F.W. Post 79 in Meridian, he served two-an-a-half years as commander, three years as Quarter Master, as well as Chairman of House and Entertainment Committees. He also supported the Veterans home in Kosciusko, the children’s home in Jackson, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He was well loved by all who knew him and never refused to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife, Bac; daughters, Janet Dennis (Mike) and Tina Nguyen (Kahn); one sister, Emma Ezell; six grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan), Matthew (Courtney), Erin (Joshua), Kevin (Meg), Nick, and Kathy (Tyler); ten great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as his caretaker, Nancy Rash.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with V.F.W. Post 79 by Mr. Davis’ request.

