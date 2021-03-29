Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Jean Martin York will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Daleville Methodist Church with Rev. Vicki Gladding officiating. Burial will follow at the Daleville Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Jean York, age 85, of Daleville passed away Friday, March 26 at her home.

Mrs. York was born in Marks, Mississippi on July 10, 1935 to the late Eric and Maudie Martin. She was married to the love of her life, Edward “Diz” York,” for fifty-six years. In earlier years, Jean was active in ministering to children in the Episcopal church through her character, Jeano the Clown. Throughout her life, she was an active church member at Daleville Methodist Church. Jean enjoyed dancing, particularly square dancing. She and Edward were members of the Okatibbee Yacht Club. Jean loved travelling, old movies, and craft projects, especially crocheting and cross stitching. Mrs. York was a frequent contributor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Paralyzed Veterans of America. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Jean is survived by her children, Tami York-Perry (Colin), Robert York (Melanie), and Dina Fausto (Abraham); eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Maxie Martin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Diz” York; her daughter, Dawn Janice Dierig; a granddaughter, Tiffany Douglas; and ten siblings.

The family expresses sincere appreciation to the staff and members of Caring Connections, Compassus Hospice, and Northpoint Health and Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

