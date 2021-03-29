Funeral services for Mrs. Mitzie Eakes will begin at 11:30 am Monday, March 29, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends Bill Webb, Dr. Calvin Price, and Kyle Naylor officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Eakes, 80, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Mitzie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mitzie was an active member of Oak Hill Baptist Church where she was a member of the Jug Band, the Hospitality Committee, a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class, among many roles through the years. She and her husband loved traveling across the U.S. and were members of the Queen City Good Sam’s RV Club. Lost by us, Found by Christ, safely home in heaven. “In my Father’s House are many mansions, if it were not so, I would have told you; for I go to prepare a place for you.” John 14:2

Mrs. Eakes is survived by her husband of over 59 years, Grover Eakes; children Clifton Eakes (Jennifer), John Eakes (Tabitha), and daughter-in-law, Michelle Eakes. Grandchildren Benjamin Eakes, Lauren Eakes, Kara Eakes, Sean Eakes, Josh Eakes, Drew Eakes, Macey Eakes, Erika Eakes; one great-grandchild on the way, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Mitzie is preceded in death by her son, Dale Eakes; parents, Buck and Bea Flaherty; and one brother, John Smith.

The Eakes family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Anderson Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Benjamin Eakes, Josh Eakes, Drew Eakes, Sean Eakes, Charlie Smith, and Jeffrey Wilson.

The Eakes family will receive guests from 10:30 am until 11:15 am prior to funeral rites.

