uneral services for Mrs. Priscilla “Pat” Sullivan will begin at 2:00 pm Monday, March 29, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Joe Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Sullivan, 62, of Meridian passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Pat enjoyed working outdoors and tending to her flowers. She dearly loved her husband, son, and entire family. She also enjoyed working with pets in their business Long Creek Kennels which became Bulldog Country Kennels where she’s worked with her family for over 12 years. Mrs. Pat also enjoyed her time as she processed deer at “The Meat House.”

Mrs. Pat is survived by her husband of over 13 years, Travis Sullivan, Sr.; son Jason Hagwood (fiance’ Samantha Suire); Debrah Poisso, Travis Sullivan, Jr., and Regina Sullivan. Grandchildren, Candice Reese, Jason Busby, Jennifer Busby, Katie Busby, Tina Sullivan, Travis “Bubba” Sullivan, III, Ben Patel, and Hannah Grace Sullivan. Siblings Marie Jackson (Arnold) and Louis Gressett, Jr. (Violet) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Sullivan is preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Hagwood; parents Louis Gressett, Sr. and Dot Gressett.

The Sullivan family will receive guests from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

