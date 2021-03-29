Advertisement

National Weather Service: Reports show EF-3 tornado damage in Ala.

Eleven tornadoes had been confirmed as of Monday afternoon from Mar. 25 severe weather in Alabama.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the National Weather Service have begun their survey of multiple locations across Alabama to determine the strength of the tornadoes that caused extensive property damage, numerous injuries and took the lives of five people Thursday.

The NWS says numerous supercells, some producing long-track tornadoes, swept through the state along and south of the I-20/59 corridor.

Preliminary results from the NWS show a continuous tornado path from near Helena to near Vandiver in Shelby County, which caused EF-2 damage in Pelham and EF-3 damage in Eagle Point. They say an additional area of EF-3 damage was found near Ohatchee.

Also, EF-1 damage was found in the Roebuck area of northeast Birmingham and in southwest Pickens County.
Eleven tornadoes had been confirmed as of Monday afternoon. At this time, there were 4 EF-3 tornadoes, 3 EF-2 tornadoes, 3 EF-1 tornadoes and 1 EF-0 tornado.

EF-3 winds are estimated to be 136-165 mph. EF-2 winds are estimated to be 111-135 mph. EF-1 winds are estimated to be 86-110 mph.
Surveys are ongoing and are happening in Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Calhoun, Cherokee, Bibb, Hale, Greene and Sumter counties. The results of those surveys will be released soon.

