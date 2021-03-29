Two men arrested for commercial burglary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department had a busy weekend as it arrested two suspects for commercial burglary. Jason Leddon and Gary Brown were arrested Sunday by Meridian police investigating the theft of catalytic converters.

Police Chief Chris Read said, thanks to the help of the community, police were able to identify both suspects. Read said stolen catalytic converters and tools were found in their truck during a traffic stop. Leddon is charged with commercial burglary, DUI and possession of drugs. Brown is charged with commercial burglary.

“We were able to take those subjects into custody. They admitted to the thefts. These two have been responsible for 80% of the catalytic converter thefts in Meridian. We identified other individuals that are involved in this. We are going to be working hard to get those individuals taken into custody and charge them as much as possible,” said Chief Read.

Read said the suspects were selling the stolen parts for thousands of dollars.

