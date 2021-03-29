We’re dry and sunny for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It’s a cool start to our Monday, with temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s. We’ll see sunny skies on Monday with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. We’ll see clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-40s. Rain and storms look to return on Tuesday, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Tuesday.

Rain and storms are likely on Wednesday, and an isolated storm could be strong to severe. 60 mph wind gusts is the primary threat, but large hail cannot be ruled out. Tornadoes are not expected. These storms will be associated with a cold frontal passage that will cause temperatures to get quite chilly to close out the work week. Morning lows will dip into the 30s and 40s Thursday morning. Thursday will be cool with highs only in the upper-50s.

Friday morning will be the coldest morning of the next seven days, with temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid-30s. You should take extra steps to protect any sensitive vegetation Thursday night. Temperatures will warm into the low-60s on our Friday afternoon, and we’ll continue a warming trend heading into the weekend. High temperatures will return to the 70s on Sunday.

