Advertisement

Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident

The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.

It happened Monday afternoon on the White House South Lawn.

Two people with knowledge of the incident said it involved a National Park Service employee.

It required medical attention from the White House Medical Unit.

Major is a 3-year-old German shepherd the Bidens adopted in 2018.

The first biting incident last month was described as a nip as Major was getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

The White House said out of an abundance of caution Major was sent to the Biden’s Delaware home where he received training before he returned.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
The Meridian Police Department arrested Ti’rek Santonio Jimerson in the shooting of Danny...
Arrest made in Thursday shooting
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Jason Leddon and Gary Brown were arrested Sunday by Meridian police investigating the theft of...
Two men arrested for commercial burglary
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped moving
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen...
Student loan relief extended to some privately held loans
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addresses media in the lobby of the Virginia Beach...
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting