Black Warrior Electric employee dies while working in Hale Co.

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Black Warrior Electric employee died while working in Hale County Monday. Hale County Coroner Howard Paige identified the victim as 51-year-old Rodney Melvin Cork.

Paige designated the death as blunt force trauma because Cork fell 20-30 feet from a power pole. The Hale County EMA director says the power pole that broke was on County Road 51 about five miles off Highway 25 in the Mount Herman community.

Hale County was one of the counties heavily damaged during the March 25 tornadoes. Forensics will issue the official cause of death.

