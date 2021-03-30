Bland extends mask mandate to Apr. 30

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has extended the facemask mandate to Apr. 30, 2021.

“As a city we want to do our part by adhering to the face mask guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” said Mayor Percy Bland. “Thank you all for doing your part in keeping our city and community safe.”

Bland also encouraged residents to continue to practice safe distancing and sign up to receive the COVID vaccine.

The City of Meridian will continue to provide COVID- 19 updates here and through social media.

