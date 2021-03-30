Advertisement

Consumer confidence surges in March to highest point in year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence surged in March to the highest reading in a year, helped by increased vaccinations and more government economic support.

The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to 109.7 in March, the best showing since it stood at 118.8 in March of last year as the pandemic was beginning to hit the United States. The index stood at 90.4 in February.

The present situations index, based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 110.0, up from 89.6 in February. The expectations’ index, based on consumers outlook for income, business and labor market conditions six months into the future, also improved, rising to 109.6 in March, up from a reading of 90.9 in February.

Conference Board senior indicators director Lynn Franco said the significant improvement in the index and its two major components was a good sign for future economic growth.

“Consumers’ renewed optimism boosted their purchasing intentions for homes, autos and several big-ticket items,” Franco said. But he noted that concerns about inflation had also risen, likely because of rising gasoline prices, and this could temper spending in the months ahead.

Most economists are forecasting strong growth in coming quarters, powered by a surge in consumer confidence and consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

“The recovery in consumer confidence is set to continue in the coming months, buoyed by the combination of improving health conditions and wider vaccine distribution,” said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “This should support hearty consumer spending and pave the way for a mini-boom in economic activity this spring and summer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
The Meridian Police Department arrested Ti’rek Santonio Jimerson in the shooting of Danny...
Arrest made in Thursday shooting
Shattered windshield.
Cars damaged while driving on interstate
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy
Jason Leddon and Gary Brown were arrested Sunday by Meridian police investigating the theft of...
Two men arrested for commercial burglary

Latest News

After opening statements, a few hundred protesters gathered outside the courthouse. Speakers...
LIVE: Witness in George Floyd case: ‘I witnessed a murder’
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Supreme Court case could change the nature of college sports
Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts, including...
Chauvin trial: 'I believed I witnessed a murder,' witness says
More than 480,000 pieces of art are on display on the museum's website.
Louvre puts art collection online with virtual tours
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street