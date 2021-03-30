COVID-19 in Mississippi: 163 new cases reported Tues.

By WLBT Digital | March 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 10:17 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 163 new cases and 12 new deaths Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 304,858 as of March 29.

So far, 7,013 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,585,239 as of March 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 290,537 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 441,248 people are fully vaccinated and 1,161,303 doses have been administered in total.