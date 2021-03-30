Homestead Exemption deadline is Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

TO FILE HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION, YOU MUST COME TO THE ASSESSOR’S OFFICE & APPLY BETWEEN THE FIRST REGULAR BUSINESS DAY AFTER JANUARY 1ST & ON OR BEFORE APRIL 1ST.

THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA MUST BE MET IN ORDER TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION TAX BENEFITS:

1. Be a legal resident of Mississippi

2. Own & occupy the property as of January 1st of the year you file.

3. Comply with Mississippi income tax requirements.

YOU WILL NEED TO BRING OR KNOW, IF APPLICABLE, THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

1. Tag numbers of all the vehicles you own.

2. Social Security number(s) of owner & spouse.

3. Purchase price of the property.

4. Amount of down payment.

5. Previous owner’s name.

6. If over sixty-five (65), you will need to bring proof. (Birth Certificate or Driver’s License with Date of Birth)

7. If 100% disabled (Social Security Letter)

8. If 100% DAV (Bring car tag letter provided by the VA that states that you are 100% permanently and totally disabled due to service-connected disabilities)

YOU MUST COME TO THE TAX ASSESSOR’S OFFICE AND RE-APPLY FOR YOUR HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION IF THERE HAS BEEN A CHANGE IN YOUR HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION AS A RESULT OF ONE OF THE FOLLOWING REASONS:

1. Purchased a new home.

2. Death of spouse.

3. If you turned sixty-five (65), became 100% disabled last year (with proof) or awarded 100% DAV (with proof).

4. New deed put on record. (Changing Title on Deed, Life Estate, Trust, ect.)

5. Change in marital status. (Separated, Divorced, Married)

6. Acquired, sold, or gave away any property related to your homestead.

7. Change in the use of the property. (Renting part of home or business in home)

8. Homestead denied previous year.

9. Change in occupancy.

IF YOU HAVE MOVED OR IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE FOR HOMESTEAD, PLEASE LET US KNOW.

Please call (601) 482-9779 if you have any questions

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.