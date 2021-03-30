Advertisement

Human parents feel for mama bear trying to corral her cubs

‘I never had four but I still can relate!’
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A mother bear caught on video trying to coax four rambunctious cubs across a busy Connecticut road has parents across the internet nodding in sympathy.

Hundreds of people responded to a 4-minute video of the bear’s struggles on the Winchester Police Department’s Facebook page. Other videos of the bears also circulated online.

“I never had four but I still can relate! So glad the cars waited for them,” wrote one mother from of Sedona, Arizona.

“The trials and tribulations of all mothers. Poor Momma!” wrote another woman.

The video taken Sunday shows the bear trying several times to get the cubs safely across Rowley Street, which has a posted speed limit of 40 mph, as a police cruiser blocks traffic.

The mother bear would pick up one cub with her mouth and carry it to a grassy area, only to have another scamper back into the road.

Police thanked motorists for being patient and keeping the bears safe, using the video as a springtime warning to drivers.

“The weather is getting nicer and the wildlife is coming out to play! Please use caution while driving and avoid interacting with these animals,” the department warned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
The Meridian Police Department arrested Ti’rek Santonio Jimerson in the shooting of Danny...
Arrest made in Thursday shooting
Jason Leddon and Gary Brown were arrested Sunday by Meridian police investigating the theft of...
Two men arrested for commercial burglary
Shattered windshield.
Cars damaged while driving on interstate
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Teen witness: Floyd was 'begging for his life'
Mama bear struggles to keep cubs under control
Black Warrior Electric employee, Rodney Melvin Cook, died in Hale County Monday when he fell...
Black Warrior Electric employee dies while working in Hale Co.
Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
LIVE: Memorial service held to honor slain Colorado police officer